Nurses are much loved and under big pressure but so is the whole NHS

Public support and goodwill towards nurses is widely felt, and has long been so.

Most people will be alarmed to hear of the recruiting difficulties in the profession, which are said to be linked to the lower pay for nurses in Northern Ireland compared to Great Britain.

There are also bound to be ramifications for attracting good staff when the NHS is seen as such a stressful place to work. GPs and others have long reported the similar impact of stress on the health service’s ability to retain family doctors.

There is though a wider political failure behind much of these NHS difficulties than mere rates of pay.

There has been a refusal to implement NHS reform, despite expert recommendations for such going back 20 years, due to a fear among elected politicians that they will get blamed for hospital closures. Meanwhile, Stormont MLAs had no difficulty making easy decisions such as free prescriptions and shunned even modest hard choices such as fining patients who waste NHS resources by missing free GP appointments.

This political inclination only to make popular and costly policy choices has led to inefficient allocation of precious funds.

It means that even if devolution is returned, and even if pay parity with the rest of the UK is implemented immediately, there will still be tens of millions of pounds needed to tackle waiting lists and other pressing matters.

While the frustration of nurses is well founded, it is questionable whether a long term strike action is appropriate in this context of wider political failures and NHS problems.

Note the frosty reception from some workforce representatives when Professor Bengoa floated the notion of performance related pay. Yet many patients would feel that merit-based top ups for the most committed and productive NHS staff might help alleviate a sense of lack of recognition.

We need reform of service provision, leading to less pressure on our entire NHS. That should lead to shorter waiting times, better health outcomes and higher staff morale.