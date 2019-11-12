How correct the News Letter editorial is (‘PM has nerve to turn up in NI and say his deal was misunderstood,’ Nov 8) to reflect on the unappealing nature of both leading candidates to be prime minister.

Boris Johnson cannot be trusted, and there would be questions of national security around a PM Corbyn. Both of their parties have lost their way, at least for the moment.

Odd as it might seem, the Liberal Democrats are now the real unionist party in Great Britain. They have wide representation in Scotland and Wales, and are likely to broaden their support in the southern half of England at the general election.

They can cope with nationalists and Conservatives alike. Ian Paisley, especially, might want to reach out to them, however tentatively, in the likely event he is returned to Parliament.

He would find them more reliable colleagues, despite the obvious areas of disagreement, than the false friends from the Tory right who have led him such a merry dance.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire