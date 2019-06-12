Of course atheists do not feel life is meaningless – they’re designed that way

C S Lewis advised that a young atheist cannot guard their faith too carefully.

Dr Jonathan Lanman (Athiests do not feel that life is devoid of any meaning, platform piece, News Letter, Friday, June 7), an anthropologist based at Queen’s University Belfast, deserves thanks for his interesting article.

Looking at modern cutting-edge research, he comments: “Most unbelievers endorse objective moral rights, human dignity and attendant rights.”

It seems increasingly evident that humans are moral creatures in a moral universe, and hardwired (or “designed”) to make moral decisions.

It is lovely when modern science or research and traditional spirituality affirm each other.

Saint Paul spoke of the universal reality of conscience: “They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them” (book of Romans, chapter 2, verse 15).

James Hardy

Belfast BT5