Two men who in a car crash killed a young woman were jailed for 23 years yesterday.

One driver, Padraig Toher, who was chasing a car carrying Natasha Carruthers, got 12 years behind bars, while Nathan Charles Phair, who was carrying her as a passenger, got 11 years.

Dungannon Crown Court heard that the men were driving at speak in a reckless way for 12.6 miles.

The sentences handed down are by no means the most lenient given to killer motorists. But even so, they are much more lenient than they seem because the actual jail time is half of those totals: six years and 5.5 years.

Sentencing for serious offences across the UK has been chronically lenient for more than half a century.

A major criminal drug dealer might receive what seems like a hefty sentence of 20 years in prison, but will typically serve half that (even if a shorter jail time is not stipulated, early release at the halfway point is almost automatic).

It is not acceptable for society to send out such a message of softness to its worst offenders: people who do not care one bit for the welfare of others, not even perhaps for their right to live, and who might offend again on release.

Boris Johnson has said that he will tighten such sentencing if he returns as prime minister, so that remission is not possible until two thirds of a sentence has been served. It is a proposal that should command cross party support.