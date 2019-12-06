One man, one vote, no representation

I am old enough to remember people marching into Derry/Londonderry waving placards which made plain their demand ‘One Man, One Vote’.

In spite of their efforts however many folks today are being disenfranchised.

I feel sorry for the thousands of people, who did not vote Sinn Fein but are forced to have a Sinn Fein MP who refuses to work due to being on strike.

Please do not be alarmed dear readers as they, unlike our wonderful nurses, are still getting their full salary as well as every conceivable benefit known unto man.

If the Sinn Fein MPs had only got off their lazy backsides and gone to Westminster, they could have joined up with Labour to change Brexit.

The bottom line is that the suits from Sinn Fein have taken our money, stolen our votes and laughed at the naivety of those brave marchers from fifty years ago.

After countless deaths and years of trouble, we deserve better than a group whose only interest is, ‘Ourselves alone’.

Robert Lacey, Greenisland