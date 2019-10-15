One step away from a united Ireland

This letter first appeared in the October 10 print edition:

Can the DUP or the Conservative Party be trusted to maintain the Union between Northern Ireland and Britain now that the DUP and the government seem to be in favour of creating a border down the Irish Sea which is one step away from creating a United Ireland?

Is it time for all unionist parties and the Orange Order to come together in some form of coalition to Save The Union? If we are not careful we could find that it is the DUP who delivers a united Ireland rather than Sinn Fein. Ulster needs another Lord Carson or a leader like John Miller Andrews, the war-time prime minister of Northern Ireland.

James Annett, LOL 688