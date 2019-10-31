Only those who have made split- second decisions can understand

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, claims more residents could have been saved in Grenfell Tower if the Fire Service had not advised the people to wait inside their flats.

I now have to ask how many fires has Sir Martin Moore-Bick ever extinguished?

Letter to the editor

I write as one who earned his living in the very dangerous occupation, of being a seaman in the North Atlantic Ocean, being tossed about, bouncing off one guard rail to another, in horrendous gale force 8/9 weather, then experiencing a major power failure, where the ship and lives of the crew were endangered, with the crew soon at their stations in their life jackets, before the power fault was repaired.

In circumstances like this, instant decisions have to be made, whether they be right or wrong, as doing nothing solves nothing.

Those people who are given the role, of investigating incidents where there has been a loss of life, should surely have had some knowledge, or better still experience, of any incident they are asked to investigate?

The people who put their life on the line to save others, are not only priceless but the bravest of the brave. They should never ever be subjected to condemnation for any decisions they instantly have to make, be they police or a fire crew.

In conclusion, I respectfully suggest to Sir Martin Moore-Bick to now ask questions of those who designed and built a block of high-rise flats, that turned out to be an inflammable death trap.

Unlike the fire-fighters, their decision was not made in an instant.

Harry Stephenson

Kircubbin