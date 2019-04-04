OPINION: Unionism needs to be at centre of our vision of united Ireland

When it comes to the constitutional question, we have a habit at points of talking at one another, rather than to each other.

Cards on the table, I am a strong supporter of Irish unification, not just because I identify as Irish culturally but for what I believe the economic benefits that leaving the United Kingdom can bring to our people.

David McCann is deputy editor of the website Slugger O'Toole

As a passionate supporter of this cause, I see re-joining the European Union and having an enhanced role for Northern Ireland as an opportunity not to be missed and that with careful preparation, we can actually create a genuine Northern powerhouse once again on this island.

I appreciate that the average reader of this paper will not agree with very much of anything about what I have just said above.

I also respect the fact that the British identity of many in our society is not something that you can put a price on or can shift with economic statistics or membership of the EU.

As the former President of Sinn Fein, Arthur Griffith observed himself, people cannot solely be moved by a cold thing like economics, rather it is a question of feeling.

I don’t view unionism as something to be tolerated, but as an integral part of our country

At the moment a debate is ongoing about our future as a community. I know that sections of unionism have been hesitant in the past to engage in that debate.

If you find yourself in this camp, I would like to suggest that you potentially think again.

The vote to leave the European Union in June 2016 has reawakened a dormant nationalism in Northern Ireland.

Across the various sections of this community there is a growing restlessness for change and a separation anxiety that merely gets more entrenched as we watch the chaos across the water at Westminster.

The conversation about a united Ireland is happening and it is up to all of us, whether you are in favour of it or opposed to it, to make the case for our respective positions in a thoughtful way.

I spoke at the Waterfront Hall in January along with other members of the nationalist community about the need to have unionism at the centre of our vision for a New Ireland.

I know there is a huge amount of scepticism about this amongst the wider unionist community.

As persuaders for a New Ireland, we have not always demonstrated that we view you as equal partners in this project.

Mistakes have been made and at times we have been slow to recognise that.

However, the case for constitutional change is not always looking back at the past, our concern has to be about the future.

The reason we call it a ‘New Ireland’ is precisely because it has be a new departure for us all.

We want a partnership that seeks unity of our people, not annexation.

In short, I don’t view unionism as something to merely be tolerated, but as an integral part of our country.

This does not mean that as an Irish nationalist, I have to give up those things that I hold dear.

Nor does it mean that as unionists you must give up your British identity.

Rather it means having an honest conversation with one another about what we want from one another and how we share this island together.

I am up for that conversation and I know many other nationalists are too.

We recognise that the modern case for unity is not about ‘Brits out’.

Rather it is about jobs in, more opportunities for our people and a greater say in our affairs.

It is not just some ideological fervour to dismantle Northern Ireland, it is about building a New Ireland that includes the best values of us all.

There is an unfair myth out there that to be a nationalist means you have to be anti-unionist.

I value many of the contributions unionist politicians have made to this society.

It was a unionist health minister, Bill Grant who brought the NHS to Northern Ireland, Lord Londonderry as education minister who envisaged a single education system and former unionist leader, Edward Carson who spoke about protecting minority rights and building a government not for factions but all of the people.

Those are values that as nationalists we can identify with and bring into a New Ireland.

So join the conversation about the future and let’s keep talking to one another.

We are fortunate that in this country we have an agreed and democratic process to have this discussion.

It costs us nothing to keep the dialogue going, I will try to convince you of my vision and you can try to engage me with yours.

We cannot opt out of the future.

• David McCann is deputy editor of the website Slugger O’Toole