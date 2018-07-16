Orange Institution must tackle perception problem

Sometimes an important, thoughtful speech is drowned out by background noise — in this case bands and Lambeg drums.

So I think it’s worth quoting a lengthy chunk from the Rev Mervyn Gibson’s speech (he is Grand Secretary of the Orange Institution) at the Twelfth demonstration in Newcastle last Thursday.

Rev Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Orange Institution, speaks at the Twelfth demonstration in Newcastle on Thursday. He was setting out a view which he knows won't be popular in some quarters

“The political reality of this country today would have been unthinkable 30 years ago. But we are where we are. We live and work in the world today; not yesterday, our future starts from here. There is no point in fighting yesterday’s battles today because it doesn’t change things.

“It is futile to use strategies and tactics we once used in another time to deal with the difficulties and opposition we face today. The Orange Institution needs to be an organisation that is fit for purpose in this and future generations. Fit to defend and promote all we hold dear—our faith, our heritage and our British citizenship.

“For too long we allowed others to set the agenda and we responded—and there were good reasons for that response. However, the time is right to accept the challenges that change has brought about—it’s not change that we necessarily like but it’s where we are.

“We have to deal with realities and not how we would like it to be.”

Gibson continued: “How we defend and promote these faith and political truths requires new thinking, new tactics and new alliances. The principles and message remain the same, but how we defend and promote them needs to be made fit for purpose in a world that would be unrecognizable to our fathers and mothers, let alone our grandfathers and grandmothers.

“The Grand Lodge seeks to position the institution to address the challenges we face and respond positively to the opportunities change presents. We are adapting to changes in society without compromising our beliefs. We continue to play an active and positive role in civic society. The Orange Institution wants to see a prosperous and peaceful Northern Ireland where all traditions and cultures are valued an respected.”

Those who are relentlessly opposed to the mere existence of the Orange Institution will dismiss Gibson’s words as ‘pointless jibber jabber.’

They are wrong. Telling an audience of Orange supporters and members—on the Twelfth, no less—that change, new thinking and new tactics are required is of significance.

Gibson wasn’t just playing to the audience: he was setting out a view which he knows won’t be popular in some quarters. But his speech was distributed to the media the day before delivery, meaning that the leadership was aware of what he was going to say.

There were two issues that Mervyn didn’t touch upon in his speech, but they will need to be addressed by the collective leadership. The first is the relationship between the Orange and those who build particular bonfires in parts of Belfast.

The relationship has to be addressed because it has an impact on the broader perception of the Orange. This year’s Twelfth went well: great weather and large crowds. But it was the story of the violence that was happening in parts of east Belfast and Newtownards the night before that dominated the news agenda.

The involvement of loyalist paramilitaries also raised huge concerns for many people—including from within the unionist/Orange community.

The other issue is the relationship between the Orange and ‘political’ unionism.

Mervyn makes reference to the Orange’s ‘active and positive role in civic society,’ yet many people—and again, many are from within the unionist community—regard the Orange as primarily political rather than an historical/religious/cultural organisation in its own right.

That view is given credibility by the fact that one of the three Resolutions on the day rejected an Irish Language Act; something that was seen by some as the Orange firing a warning shot over the DUP’s bows in advance of any new negotiations with Sinn Fein.

Mervyn knows that I am not an enemy of the Orange. He knows, too, that I have written a number of articles in which I have addressed what I have described as ‘perception problems’ for the organization.

Indeed, when the Orange introduced the ‘It’s the Battle not the Bottle’ campaign last year he cited some of the concerns I had raised.

Regular readers will be aware that I have spent years focusing on a range of ‘perception problems’ for the entire pro-Union community; and that’s why I welcome and endorse Mervyn’s comments.

This is from the News Letter’s Morning View last Friday: ‘It was another glorious Twelfth of July yesterday. Across Northern Ireland, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the colour and pageantry of the parades. There are few spectacles like it in Europe, as the growing numbers of visitors to Northern Ireland are finding out.’

A few years ago the late Drew Nelson (Mervyn’s predecessor as Grand Secretary and a friend of mine from university days) ‘phoned me after reading one of my columns: “It will be a long journey, Alex, but you’re right, we need to be seen to be doing things differently and learn to change in a way that doesn’t unsettle our base.”

Drew had already begun that journey and Mervyn—and the leadership—seems determined to keep travelling in the same direction.

The Orange Institution is part and parcel of Northern Ireland. It is not going to disappear. But what it must do is continue to address the ‘perception problems’ and ensure that the vast majority of people, even those who don’t particularly like what it represents, accept it and sense no threat from it.

As Mervyn says, it’s about making the Orange ‘fit for purpose in this and future generations.’