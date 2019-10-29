Orange Order: We relayed our fears about Brexit deal to Julian Smith

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has reiterated its opposition to any EU Withdrawal Agreement which has a negative impact on the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom in a meeting with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.

A delegation of Senior Orange Order representatives led by Grand Master Edward Stevenson, which included Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson and Assistant Grand Masters Stuart Brooker and Derek Reaney, met Mr Smith at Stormont House on Saturday morning.

The latest agreement secured by prime minister Boris Johnson has not found favour with unionists and the Orange Order is firmly against any deal which would see a border in the Irish Sea, therefore throwing into doubt Northern Ireland’s status as an integral part of the UK.

Throughout the Brexit process the Orange Order has held reservations about several key issues, not least the prospect of greater influence from the Irish government in Northern Ireland’s affairs.

The Orange Institution has been clear from the outset that it fully respects the electoral mandate for Brexit and wishes to see its implementation, but only on a basis which fully respects the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.

We do not see that being possible in this latest agreement and made that point to the secretary of state.

It is clear this current agreement, with what amounts to a border in the Irish Sea, will make Northern Ireland a place apart.

This is totally unacceptable. The deal would see Northern Ireland aligned economically with the Republic of Ireland and there are very real concerns that it would not end there.

Our membership is drawn from all sections of the Protestant community and we are aware of the fears and concerns they hold when it comes to their future.

This is a crucial time and we would once again call on all political representatives who share a commitment to the Union to come together and ensure that Brexit is delivered, as is the wish of the electorate, and that Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the United Kingdom.

We will make no further comment at this time.

Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Belfast