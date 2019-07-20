Outrage at Trump saying go home, but not at Irish republicans who want to remove a section of the population Letter to the editor Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up President Trump tells people if they don’t like America they can leave, outrage follows. In Northern Ireland, a political party’s ethos is to remove a large section of the population, no outrage. Mr JF, Coalisland, By text message Doug Beattie: Once again we urge the DUP to stop the HIU legacy scandal DUP have failed to tell Tories they will bring government down if attacks on marriage and unborn proceed