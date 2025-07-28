Owen Polley: ​Shared pride in Britishness best way to preserve Union

Some unionists are left cold by marches on the Twelfth. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Too often, the loudest voices in the UK, and certainly in Northern Ireland, seem only to have contempt for our country and its history.

It is a tendency that was accelerated by Brexit, but it started before that.

Before the EU referendum, the only kind of patriotism that was deemed acceptable was an ersatz version, epitomised by the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games, in London.

By this telling, the UK’s greatest strength was its ‘diversity’. And the institution that bound it together most effectively was the NHS

This is still the vision that some left-leaning unionists hark back to, when they talk about their allegiance to Britain. But it looks ever more outdated.

Of course, we can be proud that the UK assimilated newcomers from so many backgrounds successfully, over many decades. We can also celebrate the different regions and nations that make up our country – what makes them unique, as well as what they have in common.

At the same time, it’s difficult to cast diversity as an undisputed good, when illegal migrants fill hotels across the land, expressions of extreme Islamism are common on many city streets and even a Labour prime minister acknowledged that Britain risked becoming ‘an island of strangers’.

Meanwhile, the NHS has struggled for decades to provide people with an acceptable standard of healthcare and, in many instances, it has already failed. At what point does repeating the slogan ‘free at the point of use’ become less important than determining whether the system actually works?

Likewise, when you ask a certain type of unionist to explain their loyalty to the UK, they do little more than celebrate the generosity of the welfare state. It is laudable to ensure that citizens have a ‘safety net’ when they are ill or out of work. It is less praiseworthy to allow benefits to become a lifestyle choice, or to run up unsustainable bills.

In fact, these kinds of rationales for the UK are fine up to a point. They reach people with a certain outlook. But they’re a poor substitute for heartfelt feelings of Britishness, based on pride in British history and a genuine defence of this nation’s contribution to the world.

On that theme, the Twelfth celebrations and the Orange Order will clearly never resonate with everyone.

Even some unionists are left cold by the marches and their symbolism, arguing that they are out of step with quieter displays of Britishness, common on the mainland.

In other parts of our society, these institutions precipitate a kind of instinctive hostility, as we’ve seen from various media stories over the past month.

Whatever you think of it, though, the Twelfth should remind us of the many ways in which Britain shaped the modern world, liberal democracy and western civilisation. And it highlights a neglected period of history, which should actually be remembered more enthusiastically across the UK.

The marches commemorate the events that cemented the Glorious Revolution and the Bill of Rights, establishing the world’s first proper constitutional monarchy. It was in Britain that an elected parliament first became the supreme authority in the land and the powers of kings and queens were curtailed.

The alternative model of government, supported by Louis XIV of France and King William’s adversary, James II, was based on a monarch exercising absolute power. In the Williamite wars, freedom was at stake and not just religion.

The mid to late 17th century was a difficult period for the British Isles, marked by civil war and political crises, but it laid the foundations for Britain’s subsequent greatness and the ascendency of ‘the West’.

You would not think it from the spite of separatists, the anti-western bile that we’ve imported from many parts of the world and the self-hatred articulated by so-called ‘progressives’, but that is something to be celebrated.

Increasingly, despite holding some views that are irreconcilable, these camps have come together to attack the UK and other western countries, where, for the most part, they live and prosper.

The journalist Douglas Murray has argued that the strength of pro-Palestine sentiment on our streets, and its expression as soon as Hamas perpetrated the attacks on October the 7th, was powered as much by hatred of our own society as opposition to Israel and anti-semitism. It’s no accident that, among Israel’s harshest critics, are Irish nationalists.

The group ‘Palestine Action’ was recently banned under terror legislation for its thuggish anti-semitic activities. In response, a lawyer who previously represented Hamas and hails from Dublin (of course), urged copycat groups to take its place, because, “We mustn’t let the British Empire … push us around”.

The UK’s traditions of tolerance and moderation are rightly prized. The tendency of British liberals to embrace Britain’s enemies, whether separatists at home or religious extremists abroad, is less commendable.

We should be confident enough to remember that separatist identities in the British Isles were forged by hatred of the dominant political culture, Britishness. The history and institutions that best embody Britishness, in contrast, were the building blocks of the western world.