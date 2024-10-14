Owen Polley: ​Unionists are certainly not wallowing in self-pity and it is offensive to say so

It was Boris Johnson who eventually agreed to the Irish Sea border and implemented it. Pro-Union politicians here have reacted relatively timidly to a serious and unnecessary dilution of their British status

​In the News Letter last week, the think-tanker Roderick Crawford urged unionists to break out of the “echo chamber of self-pity” over the Windsor Framework.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Policy Exchange analyst claimed that the last government’s deal with the EU enforced regulations that “mostly apply to businesses and the majority of businesses want to retain them.” (October 9, click here to read the article)

This idea, which was included in Rishi Sunak’s Safeguarding the Union agreement with the DUP, has been comprehensively discredited. The courts rejected the government’s argument that the framework applied only to trade, striking down the Immigration Act and parts of the Legacy Act in Northern Ireland on the basis that they were incompatible with EU human rights laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those judgements are not likely to be isolated instances. The scope of human rights law seems only to be expanding, thanks to lawyers’ ingenuity and judges’ increased willingness to intervene in public policy. The court decisions are likely to be a bridgehead for more rules from Brussels, rather than fewer.

Meanwhile, businesses in Northern Ireland have lobbied hard and consistently to have Irish Sea border rules either delayed or parked indefinitely. This pressure recently persuaded the government to postpone its planned parcels border and Internal Market Scheme (formerly known as the ‘green lane’) until March.

To be fair to Policy Exchange, it produces some excellent work, shedding light on important topics. At times, though, its output can be coloured by rivalries between Tory factions and centre-right politicking. It should be read with that in mind.

The organistion is one of a number of influential think-tanks that surround the Conservative Party. Some of its authors were close to the last government’s thinking on the Irish Sea border and they may have shaped the language that the Tories’ adopted around that issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Mr Crawford wrote an influential and well researched critique of the Northern Ireland Protocol that examined ‘The Origins of the Current Crisis’. Unlike many commentators, he blamed those problems squarely on decisions made by Theresa May.

The report’s central argument was that the former prime minister weakened the UK’s negotiating position, by making an unconditional promise that there would be no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland after Brexit. That commitment was enshrined in 2017’s ‘joint report’ with Brussels, meaning Northern Ireland was from then on required to align with the EU’s single market rules, which led directly to barriers in the Irish Sea.

It was an accurate point that was often overlooked, but it carried a subtext that served another purpose.

The paper rightly held Mrs. May to account for her role in creating an Irish Sea border, when the conventional wisdom was that she tried to prevent one. But it also tried to absolve Boris Johnson, who was then prime minister, of responsibility for signing up to the protocol and forcing it through parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To underline that point, the foreword was written by Lord Frost, a key member of Johnson’s government at the time.

It was true that May mishandled Brexit badly, but despite attacking his predecessor relentlessly for that shortcoming, Boris eventually agreed to the Irish Sea border and implemented it. Many of the same people who accused May of endangering UK sovereignty defended Johnson when he accepted much the same thing.

Later, Policy Exchange authors backed Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework and his Safeguarding the Union deal with the DUP. They urged unionists to accept the inevitable, without acknowledging that this sacrifice was needed in large part because of repeated bungling by Conservative governments.

Unfortunately, that case was often made in a strikingly condescending tone, implying that anti-protocol campaigners simply did not know what was good for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another regular contributor to Policy Exchange, David Trimble's former adviser Lord Bew, made some excellent early interventions in the sea border debate, including effectively accusing May’s government of allowing Dublin to minsinterpret the Belfast Agreement for its own ends.

More recently, with Trimble's biographer Lord Godson, he wrote articles in favour of the framework, making all kinds of historical allusions, but minimising or denying the deal’s practical implications.

It was fair to say that many unionists were indeed ignorant of facts about nineteenth century duties and their relationship to the Acts of Union. At the same time, they saw products disappearing from their shelves, acts of parliament struck down in favour of Brussels’ laws and an all-Ireland economy starting to emerge, when previously that had been a nationalist fantasy.

The central idea that underpinned all of these interventions, was that the sea border was here to stay, so unionists must accept it. They would only damage the Union, by raging against an arrangement that they could ultimately do nothing about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, far from being trapped in denial, most of unionism worked its way round to that position relatively quickly.

It should be said that all three Policy Exchange writers have a deep knowledge of Northern Ireland and they are stalwart supporters of the Union. No doubt they think sincerely that they are helping that cause.

To claim that unionists are trapped in an echo chamber of self-pity, though, is misleading and offensive. Pro-Union politicians here have reacted relatively timidly to a serious and unnecessary dilution of their British status that was effectively forced upon them.