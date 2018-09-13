Pan-nationalist gang of four is off to see Michel Barnier in their bid to use Brexit as staging post to united Ireland

It appears our pan-nationalist coalition is headed to Brussels.

The gang of four of Alliance, Greens and SDLP, together under Sinn Fein’s leadership, are planning to meet Michel Barnier with a message designed to cut Northern Ireland off from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Letters

Their idea is to use Brexit to create a staging post en route to a united Ireland.

Once the UK leaves the EU they will abandon both the single market and customs union.

The nationalists are trying to force the EU to demand that Northern Ireland remain in both, a blatant attempt to politically and economically align us with the Republic whilst creating a huge divide between us and the rest of the Union.

I voted to remain in the EU during the referendum but the British people spoke and said their desire was to leave.

The will of the British people must be respected and upheld.

The nationalist parties are trying to undermine the democratic will of the British people and in doing so they are attempting to push their own all-Ireland agenda at the same time.

All unionists must stand together against this threat and make clear that we in Northern Ireland must leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the UK.

Tom Smith, DUP councillor, Ards and North Down Borough Council