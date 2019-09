Just how morally bankrupt is a party that prioritises restricting the take-up of a language to the protection of the life of the unborn?

The sheer hypocrisy of the DUP’s so-called ‘God-fearing’ positions on social policies is now glaringly apparent.

It is the equivalent of the ERG position in all its glory — we don’t care about the damage no-deal will do, it matters only that we are right and everyone else is wrong.

Brendan Milligan, Downpatrick