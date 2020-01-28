Paul Berry: Seamus Mallon’s leadership style and conviction is missing today

I wish to offer my sincerest sympathy to Seamus Mallon’s family and friends on the sad passing of him last week.

I had the pleasure of working with him when I was MLA for Newry and Armagh and whilst we differed on constitutional matters we agreed on many other things which affected our constituents on many occasions.

Letter to the editor

He was a very capable and hard working MP for many years and I know many unionists for whom he worked over the years.

When he was deputy first minister he still remained a humble and hard working representative.

He was totally opposed to violence and was a strong advocate for respecting our different traditions and indeed I believe his leadership style and conviction is missing today.

Like many of our countrymen, we had more to unite us than divide us and for that I respect his legacy and assure his family of my thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.

Paul Berry, Councillor, Tandragee