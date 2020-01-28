Paul Berry: Seamus Mallon’s leadership style and conviction is missing today

I wish to offer my sincerest sympathy to Seamus Mallon’s family and friends on the sad passing of him last week.
I had the pleasure of working with him when I was MLA for Newry and Armagh and whilst we differed on constitutional matters we agreed on many other things which affected our constituents on many occasions.
He was a very capable and hard working MP for many years and I know many unionists for whom he worked over the years.
When he was deputy first minister he still remained a humble and hard working representative.
He was totally opposed to violence and was a strong advocate for respecting our different traditions and indeed I believe his leadership style and conviction is missing today.
Like many of our countrymen, we had more to unite us than divide us and for that I respect his legacy and assure his family of my thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.
Paul Berry, Councillor, Tandragee