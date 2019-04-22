Pelosi's nonsense is just the latest US attempt to meddle in NI affairs

Nancy Pelosi is the latest in a long line of uninformed Americans who have sought to meddle in the affairs of Northern Ireland (News Letter, Thursday April 18, page 10, Brexit ‘can’t be allowed to put peace at risk’).

There is nothing in the Belfast Agreement which prevents Brexit.

In truth the European Union is barely mentioned in the document and all of its structures operate regardless of whether or not the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is in the European Union or not.

As for the nonsense about soldiers and wire – those were never features of Northern Ireland life because of trade with the Republic of Ireland. They were necessary because of the terrorist campaign in which the Provisional Irish Republican Army were the primary cause of death and destruction.

Sadly the Irish Republic acted as a safe haven for terrorists who more often than not were not extradited to face justice for the crimes which they had committed.

Jim Allister, TUV leader, North Antrim MLA