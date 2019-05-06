Perhaps we need a Protestant Party with proper principles that will undo the drift and galvanise the Protestant and unionist community

The election of Alison Bennington is one thing, the comments by Arlene Foster and Gavin Robinson are another.

First, the fig leaf assertion by Arlene Foster that the DUP is not a church overlooks her voting base which she arrogantly dismisses by fawning over one who openly rejected the very principles of those who are the core supporters and workers of the DUP.

Second, her public comments regarding the selection of Bennington likewise reflect a certain confusion and perhaps mendacity.

As I understand, it was the party officers who imposed her upon the constituency.

Third, her mendacious argument that the party has a policy belies the fact that the new generation within the DUP will change that policy as soon as they can. The real issue is, will the party have the ability and conviction to retain the policy?

Third, the suggestion that Jim Wells be disciplined for his comments reflects a bitter and nasty spirit that has arisen within the DUP. This is more significant that anything else.

Fourth, the outrageous and dismissive comments by Gavin Robinson are duly noted.

To refer to Wells as speaking for a tiny minority in the party isn’t shared by his fellow MPs who are openly in favour of the very views expressed by Wells. Within the Westminster group, it is Robinson who is in the minority. However, by his statement, he has given notice of his disdain for Christians.

I hope every evangelical in his constituency has heard him and will thereby refuse to give him their vote at the next Westminster election. Effectively Robinson has shown his true colours and they are not ours, rather his are more like those of Alliance.

Fifth, the DUP hierarchy have effectively become prisoners to pragmatism at the expense of Protestant principles. Instead of combating the vicious rewriting of history by Republicans they are busy reshaping the party into the likeness of Sodom. It would seem that it is left to those like Nelson McCausland to defend truth against republican propaganda.

Perhaps we need a Protestant Party with proper principles that begin with the Crown Rights of the Redeemer that will undo the drift and galvanise the Protestant and unionist community.

Rev E T Kirkland, Free Church Manse, Ballyclare