Political opinion: Workers Party Representative calls on Government not to water down the workers rights reforms

Workers Party representative, Fiona McCarthy, has called on the Government not to water down workers rights reforms.

Ms McCarthy said the Employment Rights Bill will return to the commons with a pledge by senior government figures not to water down changes to zero-hours contracts or new rights at work.

She said: "In reports from national newspapers several strategists from No 10 and the treasury are cautious about the bill after a backlash from business. That has been the case from day one.

"The government should be more worried about a backlash from the electorate, according to a voter poll from the TUC and Hope Not Hate 45,000 voters across party lines overwhelmingly support the reforms.

Workers Rights is supported across the political spectrum and the bill must not be watered down.

"The Workers Party in our submission to the Good Jobs Consultation carried out by the Northern Ireland Executive, made a strong argument for banning zero-hours contracts and stopping the practice of sacking and rehiring on less pay and inferior terms and conditions of service. The Party also included the introduction of a proper living wage and affordable childcare, as two of the measures needed for dealing with generational poverty.

"Day one rights will make a massive difference especially for younger people and those in the private care sector."

Ms McCarthy said if the government is interested in lifting families out of poverty then employment rights are at the core of getting people in to the workforce.

"The taxpayer is funding the business sector through family tax credits and other top up benefits. Instead of always talking about the welfare bill they should legislate for a proper living wage make the employers foot the bill for a change.

Carers have notoriously more wages and terms and conditions of service.