Political opinion: Workers Party representative calls on the Executive to do much more to tackle domestic abuse
Ms Meighan said: "A woman, her daughter and son were brutally murdered in their own home by the husband and father. It is time to take action that will make those who believe it is none of their business if families are being abused in the home, speak out.
"Violence against women and girls is being tolerated when it should be condemned by society. Those who are known abusers should not be held up as figures to admire or emulate. We have seen the media reporting of many anti-immigrant rallies, marching to protect women and girls against abuse from refugees and migrants.
"These groups completely ignore the fact that most violence and abuse against women and young girls come from white males, but of course this does not suit the narrative of those who want to spread hatred, not protect women and girls."
She added: "How many more women and girls have to be injured or die before a comprehensive and fully funded plan is put in place to ensure women’s right to live free from all forms of violence is recognised?
"Women’s Rights are Human Rights."