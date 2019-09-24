Politicians are utter disgrace for denying referendum result

Being born in 1936 says it all as I was rewarded with the opportunity of having enjoyed a wonderful British lifestyle.

Yes it was not an easy life, and not overly rewarding financially. But, and this is a very big but, school discipline and manners, including a rigid law and order system, was present at all times, thus giving the people a lawful society to be proud of.

After the Second World War ended, the British people unanimously put their back, heart and soul into restoring Britain back on an even keel of prosperity.

A university education was paid for all by the tax-paying public, where those who graduated immediately headed for the promised land of America, not much loyalty nor thanks for having a free university education.

However, society soon became more affluent, for they now never had to make any sacrifices to their lifestyle, hence the grab-a-buck-quick opportunists moved in, followed by a society who viewed manual labour as a citizen from Spain.

Soon it was a free-for-all-race to see who could capitalize most from our society, free legal aid for all criminals, or those who allegedly broke the law, and prisons that would be on a par of a first class hotel.

So let me say to today’s politicians, your actions of denying seventeen million plus British citizens the result of a democratic, legally held referendum, I personally say to all of you - you are an utter disgrace to Britain, the British people, and more importantly, those brave people that sacrificed their lives in both world wars.

So I ask is anarchy your next plan that you have for Britain? It looks like it to me.

Harry Stephenson

Co. Down, BT22 2RR