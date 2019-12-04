Politicians threw open doors to hundreds of thousands of migrants but never gave thought to how Britain would handle them

As someone who was born in the 1930s, I believe today that Britain has become a lawless country.

When you leave home in the morning you must at least consider there is every possibility that you will encounter, witness or hear of some form of criminal act that has taken place, such as a knifing.

Letter to the editor

These so-called loyal British politicians threw open Britain’s doors, welcoming hundreds of thousands of legal and illegal migrants, some only infants or still in the womb, with others of ill health unable to carry out any form of work.

Our politicians never gave one thought as to how these migrants could be housed, employed or cared for health-wise.

Some low forms of humanity, including brothel-keepers and drug dealers and rapists and even murderers, made sure to blend in with the genuine migrant.

That also included religious terrorists, who incidentally are the worst form of any terrorism.

Jeremy Corbyn, an apparent past supporter of those who have carried forms of terrorist activity, is now wishing to become Britain’s next prime minister. Should that ever take place just blame the pocket lining politicians, of all parties I may add, who put their pocket before their country.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin