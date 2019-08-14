Politicians who weigh in with support to promote ‘gay community’ insult your intelligence

To the ‘gay community’:

The Bible teaches us that sex is to be contained within marriage, and marriage is between a man and a woman.

Anyone who tells you anything different is deceiving you.

To those who say you were born like that, I say ‘that is true’. We were all born like that, it is called original sin, so we are all in the same boat. The Bible warns us to turn from our sin and turn to Christ.

All those camp followers who encourage you by joining your parade are not your friends, that is their sin, and one way or another it comes out in all of us. People who in love, and I do not use that word superficially, refer you to the Word of God are your real friends.

They are inviting you to consider you may be wrong.

A real friend doesn’t tell you want you want to hear, they tell you what you need to hear.

Of course we now live in an age where most people no longer believe the Bible is the Word of God, or they believe in a watered down version: they ‘cherry pick’.

For those who still believe, it is, as Luther once said, ‘the final court of appeal,’ I refer you to it. While you are at it you might examine the motives of politicians who weigh in with support to promote a particular political agenda: they insult your intelligence.

Do you seriously believe they are your friends?

Make no mistake, people who tell you the truth, and truth is grounded in the Word of God, are your friends:

Think long and hard. Know who your real friends are.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary, Portadown