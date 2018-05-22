Poll results give boost to unionists but there are challenges ahead

A conference in London yesterday discussed a matter that goes to the very existence of the UK — unionism and the Union.

The seminar, held in Westminster, was organised by the think tank Policy Exchange, and included a wide range of different perspectives, from academics to politicians.

Almost all of the speakers were sympathetic to the Union, but not much else united them: some were on the left, others on the right, some pro Brexit, others opposed.

It was a timely moment to have such a conference, that brought together the Scottish member of Theresa May’s cabinet, Michael Gove, the Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy, and Arlene Foster, the DUP leader.

The Northern Irish academics Arthur Aughey and Professor Paul Bew also spoke, as did the former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers.

It is clear that the UK as a concept is under some strain, both from Brexit but also from internal pressures that are affecting various nation states such as Spain, that have regions which might one day break away.

In Northern Ireland, there is deep restlessness among the nationalist population.

It was interesting to note therefore that two separate polls have both just found that support for Irish unity is low.

One of the polls was commissioned for Policy Exchange, the other for Queen’s University.

This is a blow to those who want a border poll and it is very good news for unionism.

In Scotland meanwhile, Jim Murphy is confident that separatist feeling has passed its peak.

But as yesterday’s seminar discussed candidly, there is no point pretending all is perfectly well in the UK.

It isn’t, and by trying to identify the problems and the reasons behind them, we can better meet the challenges.