Presbyterian Moderator: Shocking and  brutal terrorist acts around Easter

Since a brutal atrocity was perpetrated in our island home 72 hours ago on Good Friday, terrorists in another place struck on Easter Day.

In the peace and tranquility of Kilkenny, where I was speaking on Sunday morning, we remembered in our prayers our brothers and sisters in Christ who had been so brutally and tragically struck down in Sri Lanka, doing as we were — worshipping the risen Lord Jesus Christ and celebrating his life giving resurrection.

As I said in my Easter Message, many across the world will suffer opposition and persecution for their faith in Jesus, as he challenges evil where it rises.

Today we stand in prayerful solidarity with them, as we remember in our prayers all who were murdered today in this shocking and despicable terrorist act.

Rt Rev Dr Charles McMullen, The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland