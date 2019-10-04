Presbytery hugely concerned at the abortion law reform that seems to be coming

At the meeting of the Presbytery of Newry this week there was huge concern, and even anger, at the abortion legislation that seems inevitably to be coming our way in Northern Ireland.

Various points were raised that might be of interest across our whole community:

1) The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is a strongly pro-life church. We believe that abortion is a moral evil.

We believe that the lives of both mother and unborn child matter.

The Bible insists that every one of us is created in the image of God and we believe what the Old Testament writer David said in Psalm 139 verse 13: ‘You (Lord) created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.’

2) If the legislation passed at Westminster is enacted here then there must be strong protection for medical professionals who refuse to comply with it on conscience grounds.

They must always be free to say ‘No’ to being involved in medical procedures designed to take the lives of unborn children without the threat of losing their jobs.

3) Health authorities must put more finance into providing effective crisis pregnancy centres.

Abortion should not be the only option offered when facing a difficult or unwanted pregnancy. More finance should also go towards supporting adoption services.

William Bingham (Moderator of Newry Presbytery), Stuart Finlay (Clerk of Newry Presbytery)