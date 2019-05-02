Priest at Lyra McKee funeral did not go far enough in criticising politicians!

I commend the powerful words of Father Martin Magill at Lyra McKee’s funeral: “Why in the name of God does it take the cowardly murder of a young woman, with all her life ahead of her, to bring all our politicians together?”

It is a pity he didn’t finish by saying: “Now is the time for our two main parties to forget about their red lines and get back to Stormont and defend their red lines democratically, in the parliament, like a real Government should.

Letter to the editor

“Forget about your selfish agenda! Get back to Stormont, do the job you are paid to do!”

The congregation would still be clapping had he said so.

Derek Lyons, Omagh