It was grossly rude of the prime minister to make a party political speech at the police college in Wakefield yesterday.

It is appropriate for a minister to make a speech about law and order at a police establishment but not a party political speech!

To require police officers in Wakefield to have to stand and listen to his party political diatribe is an abuse of power.

Andrew Mackinlay, Ex Labour MP, Thurrock 1992 -2010