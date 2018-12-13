Province may never get a Catholic majority at all

The Dublin economist David McWillams has been recently been writing that Northern Ireland is a failed economy with a soon-to-be Catholic majority and is headed for a United Ireland.

Unionists usually shrug off this kind of political harassment but this was unusual because his ideas were afforded a full page in the influential Financial Times to expound his idea

Dr Graham Gudgin, Cambridge University academic and former economic advisor to David Trimble as first minister

Almost all his figures were wrong or misleading and the FT has subsequently published two letters (one from me) pointing out the worst errors.

The BBC Good Morning Ulster picked up this debate in an item in which McWilliams was allowed to repeat his argument. In the following interview my attempt to demonstrate his errors was dismissed as “patronising, given that McWillams is a well-respected economist”. This was a clear example of BBC bias where an uninformed interviewer takes a view on what is true and what is not.

The core of McWillams’ case was that 90 years ago two-thirds of people were Protestants, but by 2011 McWilliams indicates more under-fours were described as Catholic than as Protestant (there are of course others who have no professed religion, or whose religion is not revealed). He then suggested that Catholics would form a majority by 2030 leading to a united Ireland, a trend accelerated by Brexit.

His figures merely demonstrated the well-known fact that over the last century the Catholic share of Northern Ireland‘s population has risen. His deduction about the future was however wrong.

The latest figures, from the 2011 census, clearly show that the percentage of the population who described themselves as Catholic had peaked among those born almost two decades ago and has subsequently slowly declined.

Among those who were teenagers in 2011, 46% said they were Catholics but among the under-fours the figure was lower at 44%.

If this trend continues there will never be a Catholic majority. Since Catholic birth-rates are now close to those of Protestants it seems likely the trend will indeed continue.

Moreover, one in 20 Catholics are now from Poland, Lithuania, Portugal and the Philippines. The future constitutional preference of these immigrants and their children is hard to predict. It is certainly wrong accept McWilliams’ glib equation of Catholicism with Irish nationalism.

The 2017 Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey shows once again that only slightly over half of Northern Ireland’s Catholics identify as ‘Irish’ and under half have an Irish passport. The proportion of Catholics who support eventual Irish unity is stable at 40%. Only 7% express a desire for immediate unity. Among the whole population of Northern Ireland only 20% support Irish unity and this has changed little since the Brexit referendum.

Since some Protestants clearly voted remain in the referendum there was some feeling (especially from Sinn Fein) that these might prefer a united Ireland in order to remain within the EU.

While this might be true of some, it now seems clear that such Protestants were voting for the UK to remain in the EU but not necessarily for Northern Ireland to remain in the EU if the UK was out. Views on Irish unity were clearly shown in the 2017 general election when the DUP increased their vote by a massive 108,000 while the pro-remain UUP lost a third of its vote and has since changed its tune on Brexit.

We do not know why should so many Catholics support Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, but we can guess that the NHS, free school education, a generous social security system and low-cost housing are all factors. McWilliams tries to argue that the Republic of Ireland is much more successful economy and that its people are richer. He seems not to know that Professor John Fitzgerald of ESRI in Dublin (and a more eminent economist than himself) has recently calculated that living standards are 25% higher in Northern Ireland compared to the south. Although wages are generally higher in the south, higher taxes and fees and inferior levels of public service provision mean that northerners do better even before we take cheaper housing into account.

Because he married a wife from Protestant east Belfast, McWilliams feels he knows Northern Ireland well. This may be true in some respects, but his grasp of the economy is weak. His triumphalist view of northern economic failure in contrast to southern success is crass. While it is true that the south has replaced the north as the main location of industry over the last century, the prosperity of Northern Ireland is plain to see in congested roads and hotel building projects.

Nor does the north’s dependence on public spending indicate a weak private sector as McWilliams simplistically suggests. Rather it reflects the way the UK works. The high birth rates of the past created an excess of labour which a sedately-growing UK economic union was not designed to accommodate. Instead public services and hence jobs were provided for growing population. While the south relies on its rip-off tax-haven status to employ a growing population, the UK provides public spending in a way that is fully sustainable.

• Graham Gudgin is chief economic advisor to Policy Exchange and academic at the University of Cambridge. This piece expands substantially on a letter of his published in the News Letter on Dec 6, ‘Unionist views on Brexit were aired at ballot box’