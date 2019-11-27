Public should have final say on abortion and same-sex marriage

I write re the historic and progressive changes to the Province’s laws legalising on October 22.

It is very regrettable that Westminster made these changes, as opposed to our own assembly.

Letter to the editor

Therefore, these changes have been undemocratically imposed — without the final say of the people of Northern Ireland.

I am writing to your newspaper to start a debate regarding the merits of the people of Northern Ireland having ‘final say’ confirmatory referenda on these issues, ie when the details of these new laws are published in the new year.

I fully appreciate that this idea will be controversial to many in the LGBT and abortion rights movements.

However, I would respectfully say that whilst it is good to be socially progressive it is also good to be democratic on such as well (it is also disrespectful to the public to claim public opinion is on the side of these changes and then refuse to give that same public a chance to give their opinion).

And in light of the fact that electorate down south have had their say on these issues why can’t the people of the North do so as well?

Geoff Wilson, Dunmurry