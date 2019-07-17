Public would like to hear ex bomber explain his philosophy on truth

I think that Robert McClenaghan, self-confessed bomber and leading member of the ‘paper trail’ organisation, has really argued a case for any group if they can justify their philosophy of violence to do as he did (‘Ex-IRA bomber’s group to get cash from Lyra McKee’s book,’ July 15).

That is in my mind a recipe for any paramilitary group to attack any community that they want to destroy, in the way that he says violence was necessary to destroy “the Orange state”.

Letter to the editor

Will he let us know his thoughts on what discipline, if any, he would apply to security forces coming under attack from a terrorist organisation?

Does he justify a democratic government going to war to protect its nation against a country ruled by a dictatorship wanting to expand their territory?

Will he persuade the IRA to release its records, in the same manner, he expects of government in his quest for truth?

I am sure the public would like to hear his philosophy on truth, and where it should lead to?

David Barbour, Coleraine