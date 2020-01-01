Put full housing and food and jobs for everyone before for before full wifi coverage

If we can have full, global, satellite, wifi coverage why can’t we have full global housing for everyone, food for everyone, jobs for everyone, access to education for everyone, full coverage medical health care for everyone, etc?

The reason is that it isn’t profitable to house everyone, and feed everyone... etc.

Industry, money, and resources chase the profits and largely neglect needs. Is the solution to make providing for human need profitable or is it to design a system of society where human need is met regardless of profits?

Whichever avenue of endeavour we choose, we should remember that ‘profit’ is a calculation on a financial balance sheet and doesn’t in itself necessarily supply any human need whereas a society based on satisfying human need should surely go some way to doing just that.

Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough, Co Down