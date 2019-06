I note with some concern the comments of John Finlay, the chairman of the DUP’s North Antrim DUP Association (News Letter Web 27 June).

When John Finlay states that, “It is time for them to put up or shut up” does he not realise that is exactly what has happened?

The Spotlight programme “put up” and Ian Paisley “shut up”.

Brian Kennaway (Rev), South Antrim