Raymond McCord: Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson should make clear that she only supports innocent victims

The issue of a victims pension should be made simple.

Terrorists need not apply. Our Victims Commissioner is there to represent the innocent victims not the terrorists who were injured committing or engaged in terrorist acts.

Judith Thompson should make it clear that she supports the innocent victims and only them.

What we don’t need is hypocrisy from victims support groups who cry out for justice and inquiries yet see no wrong in terrorists being rewarded with a pension.

Fancy talk and words don’t hide the fact that the victim makers should not be treated as the victims they created.

It is irrelevant whether the terrorists are republican or loyalists, they must not be allowed to be treated as victims. What next? Michael Stone or Freddie Scappaticci as the Victims Commissioner?

Victims have continually been sold out, it seems now with the assistance of some victims support groups and politicians the victims are being sold out again. Money and hypocrisy wins the day.

Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner North Belfast