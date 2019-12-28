Recipients of honours list savour their recognition

In a poignant coincidence of time and events, the Northern Irish singing superstar Gary Lightbody is honoured in today’s New Year’s Honours list — days after burying his father Jack.

Lightbody, from Bangor, gets an OBE in recognition of the global success of his band Snow Patrol, founded by musicians from Northern Ireland and from Scotland, where Lightbody attended Dundee University.

It must be a bittersweet moment Lightbody, who on social media yesterday paid “tribute to the man that taught me and gave me so much”. The rock singer’s recognition in the honours would be a moment of pride for any parent.

The annual list of new year recipients includes familiar names from home and the rest of the UK.

The ‘three priests’, whose glorious singing has delighted audiences around the world, are deserved recipients of the MBE for services to music and charity. The north Antrim author Robert Thompson, who has done so much to keep alive the memory of the Great War dead, is made a BEM.

The Royal Portrush Golf Club Secretary Wilma Erskine-Heggarty, whose long service in that post came to prominence during the hugely successful Open golf tournament, is made OBE for services to tourism and golf. Elsewhere, the singer Olivia Newton-John is made a dame and Iain Duncan Smith, the ex Tory leader, is knighted.

Amid difficult social and political challenges for the UK, the annual honours list is a much lighter moment.