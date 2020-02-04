Record numbers of people filed for their taxes on time, before the January 31 deadline

A record breaking 11.1 million taxpayers made their contribution to the UK’s public services by hitting the 31 January deadline.

The number filing online soared to more than 10.4 million for the first time ever.

About 11.7 million customers were required to file their 2018/19 tax returns by 11.59pm on 31 January. More than 700,000 submitted their tax returns on deadline day, the peak hour for filing was between 4pm to 4:59pm when 56,969 filed.

Thousands of customers filed their tax returns at the last minute with 26,562 completing their returns from 11pm to 11:59pm on Friday 31 January.

It is great to see that the majority of customers have submitted and paid their tax returns before 31 January.

While few people enjoy the process it is good to get it out the way and know you have contributed towards our vital public services.

I’d like to thank everyone who filed and paid on time, but anyone yet to file or pay should contact Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) straight away because we are here to help.

The department will treat those with genuine excuses leniently, as it focuses penalties on those who persistently fail to complete their tax returns and deliberate tax evaders.

The excuse must be genuine and HMRC may ask for evidence.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services