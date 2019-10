This letter first appeared in the October 12 print edition:

We want to register our frustration with the lack of government for 1,000 days. This has meant a negative impact on health, education, housing, the voluntary sector and infrastructure projects. We represent a growing number of people who want Stormont urgently reconvened.

We gather at Stormont on Sunday at 1.30pm to join with ‘MLA’s get back 2 work’ and ‘We Deserve Better’ movements.

Geoff and Audrey Carroll, Lurgan