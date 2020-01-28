Remembering Seamus Mallon, a man of grit and honesty

It was an intimate setting for a major funeral, as the photograph on the opposite page shows.

Politicians of stature from both sides of the border and either side of the Irish Sea crowded into Saint James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, in the Archdiocese of Armagh, yesterday to pay final tribute to Seamus Mallon.

The former deputy leader of the SDLP was admired not only for his considerable political achievements but also for his style, which was one of grit and honesty.

Mr Mallon did not pretend to be anything he was not. He was not only an unapologetic Irish nationalist, but someone who felt an affinity with the republican Fianna Fail tradition, established in opposition to the 1921 Treaty. Some of his SDLP colleagues felt closer to the milder, pro treaty Fine Gael.

As such he had a world view that no unionist would share, and this was apparent during the Troubles when Mr Mallon was a ceaseless critic of the security forces. Almost every unionist who remembers those days would be an enduring admirer of those same forces, and indeed is now dismayed by the retrospective demonising and hounding of them.

Mr Mallon was a critic of unionist history, of unionist tactics and of unionist individuals. Yet at the same time he grew up surrounded by people of the unionist tradition in Markethill and often spoke in a way that suggested he admired them.

As a politician, particularly after his election to Westminster in 1986, Mr Mallon made friends with unionists.

Thus he became an often uncomfortable rival voice to unionism, as opposed to an enemy of it.

He was committed to the 1998 Belfast Agreement and, as Lord Empey writes opposite, integral to it, and a strong defender of its principle of consent. Indeed, latterly he went beyond that and said a majority of 50%+1 was insufficient for Irish unity.

All along, his loathing of republican terrorism was intense.

Sometimes when a major figure from one of the two main communities dies, the tributes from the other community are formulaic. For Mr Mallon they have been heartfelt.