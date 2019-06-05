Reproductive justice and Irish language act are aims of NI students

As the student movement for Northern Ireland we are calling on politicians to deliver hope for a better future for students and young people by finding a deal within the current talks process.

Students want to see social change and progress on rights based issues.

We demand a better, more progressive Northern Ireland that legislates for reproductive justice, marriage equality and the Irish language.

If the NI politicians are unable to achieve this, Westminster has a duty to act and it is a matter of urgency that immediate reforms are introduced to address Northern Ireland’s human rights failings and give equality to its citizens.

We don’t want to see thousands of students and young people having to leave Northern Ireland, as they cannot access the rights, educational and career opportunities they deserve.

Northern Ireland’s best asset is its people and their skills, and we do not want to see them leave due to the current political landscape.

The assembly must do better or step aside entirely.

Olivia Potter-Hughes, President, National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland, Belfast BT2