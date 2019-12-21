Republicans should stop winding up a community that cannot take much more

I understand why the Irish in Northern Ireland want to force an Irish language act on the UK citizens of Northern Ireland.

It is the best of all worlds.

Turn Northern Ireland into Ireland and get the Brits to pay for it.

I have nothing against minority languages but everything against breaking the Belfast Agreement.

An agreement that said Northern Ireland is part of the UK until the majority say different, even Sinn Fein agreed to that.

Listen, my republican friends, your day might come but please wait until the border poll is won.

Otherwise you are just winding up a community who can’t take much more.

Michael Colwell, Carrickfergus