Republicans themselves say the trouble in Belfast in August 1969 was started to take pressure off the Bogside

The anti British Broadcasting Corporation’s one sided reporting the past 50 years in Northern Ireland just keeps on going.

The trouble in Belfast in August 1969 was started (in the words of republicans themselves) to take pressure off the Bogside in Londonderry.

Protestant areas attacked, women, men and children, when these areas protected themselves. They then faced gunfire with guns (from Irish Americans) in a planned ambush.

With the help of the police (who took on the republican gunmen) the victims took on and pushed back into republican areas. Then the influx of reported, then the army (for whom republicans asked) painted the Protestant people as the demons. You have today in the one sided history of the Troubles.

As Mr G Adams said, they haven’t gone away you know.

Mr S McCrory, Belfast BT19