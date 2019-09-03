Respecting the Brexit vote is key for peace in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson’s bold decision to prorogue parliament was seen by many as a blatant attack on democratic practice.

However, the obvious reason for the prorogation is to ensure that the mandate of 17.4 million Britons is respected and delivered. Surely not delivering Brexit by October 31 would be a bigger crime against democracy.

Many Pro-EU politicians are using this anti-democratic rhetoric to create outrage and mount increasing pressure against Johnson, in an attempt to push their own political agendas.

For example, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used exaggerated language in describing the events. She stated that the Prime Minister was acting like a “tinpot dictator,” and that it will go down in history as the “day democracy died.”

Ironically, after stating it was not a day for hyperbole. Mrs Sturgeon is simply trying to increase tension and division between Scotland and the rest of the UK in the hope that pressure will mount, resulting in a second independence referendum. Sturgeon’s reluctance to accept the result of the 2014 independence referendum and her push for a new vote on the UKs membership of the EU, exposes the undemocratic nature of these outrage driven politicians and bleeds hypocrisy.

Brexit must be delivered if the UK is to continue functioning as a valid democracy.

Failure to deliver Brexit will blur the lines of democracy which will have a costly impact on the future of Northern Ireland, a country in which trust that the results of referenda will be respected plays an essential part in the future peace of the region.

This is displayed by the presence of the border poll option in The Belfast Agreement. Therefore, the ripples of failing to deliver Brexit could be felt for many years to come and bury the prospect of peace on the island of Ireland.

Jason Mitchell,

Castlerock