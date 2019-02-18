Rev Alan Irwin: ‘My support for the stand of the Enniskillen families against misinformation about the IRA atrocity’

I want to commend the contribution in Friday’s News Letter (‘Our loved ones were not killed in war, they were civilians murdered by IRA terrorists,’ February 18) for the number of salient points that was covered in it by the undersigned Enniskillen families.

As someone whose father and uncle were both murdered by PIRA terrorists, I think it is good that the voice of the innocent, those who didn’t chose to become victims of terrorism are enabled to have their views heard.

Letter to the editor

I want to express my solidarity and support with the Enniskillen families who have stood steadfast yet dignified for over 30 years representing what is just and right. I believe they successfully challenged the misinformation and propaganda being promoted by some concerning the events of November 8 1987.

Not only that but they illustrated the litany of situations down the years where those who were at best careless in their approach or at worse, were profiting by the events of that horrific day, often running roughshod over their needs.

The bereaved families of Enniskillen and those seriously injured are who count and should be the focus of all who believe they have entitlement to speak on such issues; everything else is of secondary importance.

Thank you for providing the families with a platform to articulate the truth and integrity of their experiences, which appears to have been denied them over the years. .

Jesus declared in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:5). His words echo Psalm 37:11, which says, “The meek will inherit the land and enjoy peace and prosperity.”

The innocent and faithful will enter the kingdom of heaven; those who refuse to confess and repent will perish.

Rev Alan Irwin, Lack Parish