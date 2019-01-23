Rev David Latimer: After Londonderry car bombing, Northern Ireland needs its elected politicians more than ever

Hearing the news around 10pm on Saturday evening that a car bomb had exploded outside the courthouse was both disappointing and disheartening.

So many people on either side of the river Foyle, from Shantallow on the West bank to Tullyally on the East bank, have been tirelessly toiling to secure and shape a brighter future especially for young people growing up in our city.

Despite the fatigue and frustration of Brexit and the absence of a devolved government at Stormont many representing our city’s two main traditions are quietly striving to build a city that reaches out to everyone regardless of age, colour, creed or culture.

This city is our city; it belongs to all of us. Only by joining our hands and raising our voices will we succeed in making the years that are yet to be markedly different from everything that has gone before and we are the only ones who can do it!

It would have been so easy for First Derry to remain closed on Sunday morning.

Bishop Street was cordoned off thereby significantly reducing car parking space habitually frequented by worshippers at First Derry Presbyterian Church impressively located on the city’s historic walls adjacent to The Bogside.

It’s worth recalling the resilience of Presbyterians within the walls who, during the worst of The Troubles witnessed not only the needless murder of church members but the repeated bombardment of their church with paint bombs and a petrol bomb attack that destroyed a portion of the building.

Undaunted, the people identifying with the city’s oldest Presbyterian church, to their credit, nether gave in nor did they give up.

It was that very same courage and dogged determination, characteristics of First Derry’s membership in the past, that was on display the morning after the Bishop Street bomb. Evidence of this was reflected in the relatively large attendance at Sunday’s church service.

Families intentionally made their way from various parts of the city not simply to sing familiar hymns and listen to a sermon but to say prayers particularly for our city, our council, our country and the emergency services.

All of us are relieved no one was injured and no lives were lost. A plethora of voices rushing to condemn the Bishop Street bomb is laudable but completely insufficient.

The reality is Northern Ireland at best is lying at anchor and at worst is drifting. Neither is acceptable! Therefore, it is high time for our elected representatives to accept responsibility for the political limbo we find ourselves in and show willing to put people before party. More than two years without an executive, ministers and an assembly is outrageous.

Brexit negotiations are undeniably important but so too is our situation at home and Saturday night’s car bomb, in the heart of Northern Ireland’s second city, proves beyond all reasonable doubt the damaging downside of political inertia.

I appeal to the secretary of state and the Tánaiste to prioritise fresh ‘all-party’ talks where the primary aim will be shifting the political agenda from the selfish satisfaction of narrow party demands to the delivery, for all the people, on such essential issues as education, health care, inward investment and infrastructure.

Northern Ireland needs its elected representatives now, more than ever, working together in harmony to chase away the clouds of despair and permit the sun of a bright new day to shine.

In the words of Italian philosopher Niccolo Machlavelli, ‘there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.’

The reward will be in what we finish, not in what we start!

• Rev Latimer is minister of First Derry Presbyterian