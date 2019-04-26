Rosemary Barton: South Tyrone is again hit with a factory closure

There will be disappointment within the community following the announcement yesterday from Dale Farm that it will not be renewing its lease on the Fivemiletown Creamery after early June, and the production of Fivemiletown cheese will cease.

Once again South Tyrone has been hit by the closure of another factory.

This is extremely disappointing news coming less than six months after the ceasing of the precast concrete manufacturing A&G Plant at Ballygawley.

While Dale Farm are keen to support the 18 staff that will be made redundant and offer them similar positions within Dale Farm, unfortunately these positions are some distance from Fivemiletown.

I have requested a meeting with Mr Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive of Dale Farm Ltd in the near future to discuss the matter in more fully and the options available for the work force.

Rosemary Barton, Ulster Unionist MLA, Fermanagh and South Tyrone