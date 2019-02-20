Ross Hussey: If I was still on Policing Board I could not work with Sinn Fein to appoint a PSNI chief in these circumstances

Following the most recent utterances from Mary Lou McDonald in relation to senior PSNI officers the Policing Board are going to have to take steps to exclude Sinn Fein representatives from the recruitment process for chief constable and indeed other senior officer positions for assistant and deputy chief constable.

Ms McDonald has publicly stated she had no confidence in any of the current leadership team.

Letter to the editor

Whilst her remarks were aimed at a potential new chief constable obviously they will apply to the vacancies for assistant chief constable and deputy chief constable. She states she has concerns about their ‘capacity to be held fully accountable’.

Clearly she does not understand that the PSNI is one of the most accountable police services in the United Kingdom through the board and the Ombudsman’s office.

We have seen Sinn Fein attempt to interfere with the recruitment and selection process when Caitriona Ruane walked out of an interview with ACCs Will Kerr and Drew Harris and because the board were not in agreement with her attempts to control the process she made allegations that the ‘process was compromised ’.

Sinn Fein also attempted to interfere with the process of recruitment of the commissioner of An Garda Síochána when they publicly objected to the appointment of Drew Harris.

As a former member of the Policing Board I would find it impossible to work with SF in these circumstances to appoint a senior officer. Clearly any potential applicant could also have a strong case against the Policing Board for possible Misfeasance in public office should a member of the PSNI or former RUC officer not be appointed or given fair consideration.

Ross Hussey, Co Tyrone