Ross Hussey: Unionists should have made more of the revelations of the scale to which Tony Blair appeased the IRA

What did the DUP know about the appeasement of the IRA? The then secretary of state Peter Hain, first and deputy first ministers Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness, Tony Blair prime minister and taoiseach Bertie Ahern at the return of Stormont in 2007.

​Following the revelation that Tony Blair 'covered up' IRA activities in the early days post Good Friday Agreement I was waiting to see how unionists would react.

The Ulster Unionist Party have called for a probe into Blair's government’s activities.

There seems to have been very little response from the 'leaders of unionism,' the DUP, where I would have expected a tsunami, which the shocking revelations deserve.

I can, for example, find a statement from Diane Forsythe MLA about it, but not much from the most well known members of that party.

Ross Hussey is a former UUP MLA for West Tyrone and a former member of the Policing Board

I feel that all the unionist parties should have made much more of these disgraceful revelations, including emergency debates at Stormont and Westminster.

In 2001 David Trimble collapsed the Assembly over the failure of Sinn Fein/IRA to decommission weapons. We now know that 'secret talks' between Blair, Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams took place where the UK government agreed to turn a 'blind eye' to illegal activities of thugs.

This included murders, assaults robberies etc.

When I was on the Policing Board I regularly asked about the history of weapons recovered by police and was always told 'ongoing legal matters' meant information couldn't be released.

Could it be the British government blocked the release of information?

Blair was 'the second hand car salesman politician' who I believe lied through his teeth at every opportunity. He gave every impression of not caring who was killed, assaulted or robbed as long as the agreement held.

His Majesty’s Government must now hold an inquiry into these clandestine deals that were made by our government.

Blair is alive, Adams is alive (we can even call them politician B and politician A if they prefer).

These actions were illegal and perhaps an infringement on the European Convention on Human Rights – a document I'm sure Sinn Fein have studied inside out, given the way in which they are always citing it.

I notice Sinn Fein are not shouting about the 'human rights' of those victims of the Blair 'cover up', as they do over all the other killings that republicans highlight, and that courts and the authorities seem so ready to investigate at great expense.

When Ian Paisley and Peter Robinson entered Stormont in 2007, was the DUP or anyone in the DUP aware of the 'letters of comfort' and other concessions made to Sinn Fein? There is now evidence that some members of the party met Sinn Fein long before anyone else knew, and at a time when negotiations with the party were against DUP policy..

Was there any tit for tat talks, and did that factor as a reason why the DUP decided to change the voting for First Minister at St Andrews?

This is the party that called David Trimble a pushover unionist.

I have always been a unionist, and an Ulster Unionist voter but as I get older I think whenever we are all gone and the 'books' are opened will we see the British government saw the Troubles as a way to get out of Northern Ireland?

If we had gone to a civil war would they have withdrawn and sent in the United Nations?

Did they support 'both sides' in Northern Ireland to push us into total anarchy so that they could walk away from the province?

The more I see of the dirty tricks of Blair who had no concept of honesty the more I think there's a lot more to see in these claims.

With low-level soldiers facing murder trials, let us push to have anyone who is responsible for terrorist 'war crimes' brought to justice that the released documents seem to suggest.

Some Sinn Fein leaders have long been known to have controlled the Provisional IRA, to have controlled the Army Council and the party needed the cover of the UK and Irish governments to hide the atrocities we all knew the IRA were behind.

Was the murder of Robert McCartney in 2005 and the horrific murder of Paul Quinn in 2007 part of some dirty cover up too?