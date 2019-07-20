Sadness for McIlroy, Clarke and Woods, but joy for McDowell

It was almost one of the greatest sporting moments in the history of Northern Ireland.

Rory McIlroy, whose Open big for glory in his home country seemed doomed after a poor showing on Thursday, came bursting back to form yesterday.

The Co Down golfer almost made it through to the last two days of the competition at Royal Portrush.

Like Darren Clarke and the star Tiger Woods, however, McIlroy did not in the end make the grade — by a single shot.

Now Graeme McDowell will become the focus of local hopes, having just scraped into the final two days.

Everyone will be cheering him on to what would be his second major victory.

Regardless of who the eventual winner is on Sunday, the Open has already been a remarkable triumph for Northern Ireland.

It has showcased one of big assets, the Royal Portrush course, long known to golfing experts but not much heard of otherwise.

It has also put the spotlight on Northern Ireland’s beautiful north coast and the Province’s hospitality.

What a pity McIlroy has not triumphed on this occasion, but he has plenty of time for future success.

And Northern Ireland is showing that it is up to hosting some of the world’s most notable sporting events.