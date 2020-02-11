Sammy Brush: It is not just people in the Republic who should be marched past the IRA bodies, but people in the east of Northern Ireland too

I read with interest the article in Monday’s News Letter (‘Voters in the Republic should be marched past IRA’s bodies says veteran Irish commentator,’ February 10) about the article by the Irish commentator, Eoghan Harris.

He said that with the rise in Sinn Fein the citizens in the Republic of Ireland need to marched past the bodies of IRA terror.

Letter to the editor

I totally agree with the views expressed and I would suggest that this should include many people in the east of Northern Ireland who were mostly unaffected by terrorism as well as schools.

Many young people today understand very little about what their parents and relatives endured during the terrorist campaign.

The problem in carrying this out is that the bodies are buried in many churchyards around the country.

There are headstones in almost every Protestant graveyard and memorial plaques in churches and halls bearing the names of those murdered not only in the border area but throughout Northern Ireland.

The thing that is missing is a central memorial place where visitors could get some idea of the numbers slaughtered.

This memorial site should have the names of all those murdered by terrorists and could be supported by a database giving details of the victims, the incidents and if anyone had been brought to justice for them.

A memorial such as I have described should be provided by government.

Now that Stormont is up and running there should be no problem getting this long overdue project under way.

I hope that all democratic parties would support this.

How could Sinn Fein object?

They supported the slaughter of innocents and glorify those who carried it out so this memorial would show how successful they were.

Sammy Brush, Ballygawley