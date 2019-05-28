Sammy Brush: We put our lives on the line, yet voters seem to have decided that we were expendable

I am sitting here watching the European election results and I am exasperated with the results to put it mildly.

Unionists who sat at home and didn’t go out to vote in the European election are guilty of betraying the sacrifices made by their friends and neighbours who served in the security forces as well as those who served in the Army, Royal Navy and RAF during operation Banner for more than thirty years of republican terrorism murder and mayhem in Northern Ireland.

Many of my comrades, as well as myself, have suffered injury and worse trying to preserve law and order during this period and it must be a terrible insult adding to injury to see two anti-unionist MEPs representing Northern Ireland.

Many of my comrades have asked “What was it all for” when you see what has happened since?

I have found it difficult to give an answer other than to say that it was right to do that at that time, to defeat terrorism.

Viewing the results of the election today it appears to me that the electorate for whom we put our lives on the line for have despised our sacrifice and decided that we were expendable, when it was a choice between the backstop, which means an eventual an united Ireland other than remaining in the United Kingdom.

Sammy Brush MBE,BEM,

Co Tyrone